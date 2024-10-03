SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is restoring network connectivity with free access in the storm-ravaged areas of southern Appalachia, where traditional communication infrastructure has been severely compromised.

The Biden administration said it has plans to deploy dozens of ground-based Starlink devices that connect with satellites to provide internet services to remote areas. Some private donors have also stepped in, installing approximately 500 Starlink kits to help with the recovery efforts, reported NBC.

In the catastrophic onset of Hurricane Helene, residents in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee found their homes destroyed by massive inland flooding with the total death toll climbing to 189 as of Thursday.

Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Sept. 26, soon strengthened into category 4, positioning itself as the deadliest since Hurricane Katrina hit the U.S. in 2005.

The storm surge left more than millions without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Helene's devastating impact caused ultimate internet blackouts in many parts of North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he'd spoken directly with Musk, one of his most ardent and high-profile supporters, about deploying Starlink to affected areas. That quickly drew a response from a Biden administration spokesperson who noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency already had Starlink deliveries in place.

"Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need," Musk wrote on X Tuesday. "Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away."

Starlink is offering a free month of service to Hurricane Helene victims through its 'Hurricane Relief' plan, available to new and existing residential customers, per its website.

Starlink is providing free service for 30 days in regions affected by Hurricane Helene. https://t.co/yo3yQiCfYk pic.twitter.com/8MNv9If8JD — Michael Nicolls (@michaelnicollsx) October 2, 2024

"If you are in need of assistance due to Hurricane Helene as a current customer, please create a support ticket requesting a Helene relief credit," the support document says. Meanwhile, new customers can go to starlink.com/residential to see if their address qualifies.

"If you do not see the $0 option, your area is not eligible. If you believe this is in error, please let us know by contacting support," the document adds.

However, the company didn't mention how it's distinguishing the areas eligible for free one-month subscriptions, reported PC Mag.