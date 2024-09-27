Florida Sheriff Warned People Who Rejected Helene Evacuation Order To Write Name 'On Arm Or Leg' So Their Bodies Could Be Identified
The sheriff's office asked residents to write in "PERMANENT MARKER" so that families could be notified
A Florida sheriff asked residents who rejected Hurricane Helene evacuation orders to write their name on an "arm or leg" so that their bodies could later be identified.
In a post to Facebook, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office instructed residents staying behind for the hurricane to write any important information, such as names and birthdays, on "your arm or leg in a PERMANENT MARKER so that you can be identified and family notified."
The sheriff's office also asked those riding out the hurricane to email their information to them so that Search and Rescue teams could prioritize areas where they knew people should be.
Residents were asked to provide their address, names of the people staying there, the number of people and pets present, any information about disabilities and photos.
The sheriff's office also asked that evacuees refrain from returning early until they are cleared by the Emergency Operations Center, which will be posted on social media and by news outlets.
"Returning prematurely poses significant risks due to expected heavy flooding and other hazards. Many roads will be impassable, and there may be downed power lines, fallen trees and other dangerous conditions," the sheriff's office wrote in the post.
Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday as a category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said that winds reached up to 140 mph, and the storm surge could contain waves up to 20 feet tall.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Man Admits To Stealing Much-Loved Chicken Named 'Betty White' And Feeding Her To Hungry Alligator
-
'Imminent Threat' Declared In NY After Death From Mosquito-Borne Illness
-
Trump Media Stock Plunge Continues After Lockup Agreement Expires
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief
-
Trial Begins In Italy Student Murder Case That Opened Eyes To Femicide
-
Rohingya Refugees Detail Worsening Violence In Myanmar
-
October 7: How Israel's Deadliest Day Unfolded
-
What Is The UN's 'Pact For The Future'?
-
Long Wait For Justice In India's Backlogged Courts