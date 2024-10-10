Florida officials are warning residents to stay out of floodwaters after Hurricane Milton because of the dangers they could contain.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says floodwaters are never safe. They say they could contain dangerous and displaced animals like snakes that could lurk in the waters.

Another concern is bacteria that could lead to severe illnesses and even death if left untreated.

Downed power lines can also electrically charge floodwaters, making them deadly.

They are also cautioning drivers to not attempt to drive through water-covered roads. "Turn around, don't drown," they warned in a Facebook post.

Hurricane Milton's storm surge peaked at 8 to 10 feet in Sarasota County but was less than predicted.

The storm dumped as much as 16 inches of rain on St. Petersburg.

Waters have receded in many areas as the storm has already left and is heading into the Atlantic Ocean off Florida's East Coast.

The storm left at least four people dead when a tornado tore through a retirement community in St. Lucie County.

Millions remained without power across the state.