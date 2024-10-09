KEY POINTS Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center of the storm

Some areas could receive 18 inches of rain

The storm surge could cause extensive coastal flooding

Hurricane Milton remained a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday morning with it forecast to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast late in the evening as a dangerous major storm.

On Wednesday morning the storm was about 300 miles Southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and moving at 14 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

A northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected through tonight. A turn toward the east-northeast and east is expected on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late tonight or early Thursday morning, and move off the east coast of Florida over the western Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon.

Milton is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida.

The deepest water from the storm surge will occur along the immediate coast near and to the south of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches, with localized totals up to 18 inches, are expected across central to northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Thursday. Forecasters warn of the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding.

Hurricane conditions are expected across Florida beginning this evening through early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area on the west coast of Florida around midday, spreading across the peninsula and reaching the east coast tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area on the east coast of Florida tonight and along the Georgia coast on Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area on the South Carolina coast on Thursday.

Several tornadoes are likely today and tonight across parts of central and southern Florida.

Swells generated by Milton are expected to continue to affect much of the Gulf Coast during the next day or two, and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Milton Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Yankeetown,

including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay

* Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the

St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River,

including Tampa Bay

* Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward

to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to Edisto Beach South Carolina

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Dry Tortugas

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach

* Florida east coast north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the

St. Marys River

* Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the

Palm Beach/Martin County Line

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Florida Keys, including Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida west coast from Flamingo to south of Bonita Beach

* Florida west coast from north of Suwanee River to Indian Pass

* Florida east coast south of the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to

Flamingo

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to the Savannah River

* Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the

Abacos, and Bimini

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* North of the Savannah River to South Santee River South

Carolina

Hurricane Milton Storm Surge

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

Egmont Key, FL to Boca Grande, FL...10-15 ft

Tampa Bay...10-15 ft

Anclote River, FL to Egmont Key, FL...9-13 ft

Boca Grande, FL to Bonita Beach, FL...8-12 ft

Charlotte Harbor...8-12 ft

Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL...5-8 ft

Aripeka, FL to Anclote River, FL...4-7 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to Flamingo, FL...3-5 ft

Sebastian Inlet, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA...3-5 ft

Altamaha Sound, GA to Edisto Beach, SC...2-4 ft

Yankeetown, FL to Aripeka, FL...2-4 ft

Dry Tortugas...2-4 ft

St. Johns River...2-4 ft