Huge Lines Of Traffic Around Tampa Bay As Residents Flee Ahead Of Hurricane Milton
Officials suspended toll collections and allowed motorists to drive on highway shoulders
Long lines of cars jammed highways in Florida after officials suspended toll collections and allowed motorists to drive on the shoulder to ease a massive evacuation ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.
Overhead video shot from a Hillsborough County sheriff's helicopter showed bumper-to-bumper traffic moving at a crawl as far as could be seen on I-75 as residents fled the Tampa Bay region on Monday.
Northbound 1-275 was "also seeing heavy traffic," the sheriff's office said on social media, and local TV station WFLA said eastbound I-4 was also packed with vehicles heading away from the vulnerable Gulf Coast.
Gov. Ron DeSantis directed officials to stop collecting tolls across west and central Florida and the state Transportation Department announced it was allowing "emergency shoulder use" to make it easier to get away.
The move lets vehicles other than large trucks, buses and trailers travel on the left-hand shoulder of I-75 and I-4 leading away from Tampa, according to a map posted on the DOT website.
All local counties have issued evacuation orders in anticipation of a potentially catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds, WLFA said.
"This is serious. There is no room for waiting. You must take action now," Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said during a Monday news conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Milton is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane late Wednesday with winds as high as 129 mph and a possible record storm surge of 8 to 12 feet in Tampa Bay, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Milton could retain hurricane strength as it barrels across the Sunshine State to the Atlantic Ocean.
The storm comes as residents are still trying to clean up from Hurricane Helene, which caused billions in losses and hundreds of deaths.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Boeing, Striking Union Set To Resume Contract Negotiations
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan