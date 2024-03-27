A New York judge issued a gag order against former President Donald Trump, restraining him from making statements regarding potential witnesses in the upcoming hush money payments trial, which is expected to begin with jury selection on April 15.

Judge Juan Merchan's order prohibits Trump from making remarks about attorneys, court personnel, or the family members of prosecutors or lawyers that could impede the case. Trump is also forbidden from commenting on any potential or serving jurors.

The ruling was made following a request from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the prosecution against Trump.

Merchan said he was making the order due to Trump's track record of issuing "threatening, inflammatory, denigrating" remarks against individuals across all levels of the justice system, including jurors.

"Such inflammatory extrajudicial statements undoubtedly risk impeding the orderly administration of this court," the judge wrote.

According to CNN, the ruling will effectively restrict Trump from publicly criticizing his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and adult film star Stormy Daniels, both of whom are expected to testify as witnesses during the trial.

In response to the gag order, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung labeled it as unconstitutional.

"American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the highest office in the land," Cheung said.

According to Reuters, Trump's legal team has previously argued that a gag order would render him defenseless against potential political attacks related to the case.

Trump, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the White House, is facing 34 felony charges in relation to allegations that he falsified his company's internal records to conceal payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen, in turn, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to secure Daniels' silence for a sexual encounter she alleged to have had with Trump just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump denies any encounter with her.

The hush money trial is one of four criminal cases Trump is facing with in the lead-up to the November 5 U.S. election and would be the first criminal trial of a former president.

It could be the only case to proceed to trial before the election date. Trump has maintained his innocence, entering pleas of not guilty to all charges and dismissing them as politically driven.