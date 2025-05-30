Despite a federal judge blocking Florida's harsh new immigration law, state police have continued to arrest people under the statute, leading to dozens being detained by ICE, including a U.S. citizen.

In February 2025, Florida passed a sweeping immigration crackdown that made it a crime to enter the state while undocumented, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Civil rights groups immediately sued, arguing the law unlawfully gave immigration enforcement power to local police.

On April 4, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a temporary restraining order halting enforcement, citing constitutional concerns. But the arrests didn't stop. At least 25 people were arrested by Florida Highway Patrol after the freeze, with nine ending up in ICE detention centers across the country, from Miami to Washington state.

Most were stopped for minor infractions such as driving with tinted windows or jaywalking. One man was arrested after being the victim of a hit-and-run.

Several detainees had no criminal charges besides alleged immigration violations, and one was an American citizen, arrested in Leon County and held for over a day. Experts say many of the arrests were illegal, and those detained may be able to challenge their cases. None of the individuals were arrested for violent offenses.

Detainees have been transferred far from home, face legal obstacles, and some have already been deported. Judge Williams has since clarified her injunction applies to all state police and is weighing contempt charges against Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who advised that officers could still make arrests.

