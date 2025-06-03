ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons defended the use of masks by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations, citing a sharp rise in online harassment and threats against officers and their families.

At a Monday press conference in Boston, officials announced that nearly 1,500 people had been arrested across Massachusetts in May alone. There, Lyons said agents have been "doxed," stalked online and targeted with death threats, according to the Associated Press.

The press conference had largely wrapped up when a reporter asked why ICE officers frequently wear masks during arrests. Lyons returned to the podium to answer directly.

"They are wearing those masks because we ran an operation with the Secret Service where we arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families', their kids' Instagram, their kids' Facebooks and targeting them," he said.

According to Lyons, assaults on ICE officers are up 400% compared to this time last year, adding urgency to the agency's concerns. The arrests included individuals ICE described as having "significant" criminal records, among them were allegedly convicted murderers, drug traffickers and individuals wanted by Interpol.

Tensions escalated after a chaotic incident on May 8 in Worcester, where a crowd confronted ICE agents attempting to detain a Brazilian woman, who had prior assault charges, as reported by 25 News. In body camera footage later released by the city, multiple community members were seen confronting and shoving officers. One woman was arrested for allegedly throwing a substance at an agent.

Lyons and U.S. Attorney Leah Foley both emphasized that interfering with federal law enforcement is a felony offense.

"We will not tolerate anyone who impedes or obstructs ICE operations," Foley said, warning that threats against officers would be prosecuted.

Before leaving the podium, Lyons pushed back at critics who object to masked arrests.

"I'm sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I'm not gonna let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their family on the line because people don't like what immigration enforcement is," he said.

