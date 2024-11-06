Salt Lake City-based Maverik has announced plans to rebrand all Kum & Go convenience stores across the U.S., effectively retiring the iconic brand.

Maverik acquired Kum & Go in 2023 and initially limited rebranding efforts to locations in Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming. However, last week, Oklahoma loyalty members received notice that the rebrand would expand statewide, with Maverik confirming it would eventually cover all locations nationwide, C-Store Dive reported.

All rebranded stores will close briefly before reopening under the Maverik banner, operated by the same team members. Customers can expect a new rewards program and Maverik's Bonfire foodservice, as Kum & Go's prior made-to-order and mobile ordering programs have been discontinued.

"Our focus is delivering a consistently elevated c-store experience," a Maverik spokesperson said, adding that the company is taking a "thoughtful, market-by-market approach."

Originally published by Latin Times.