Illinois Voter Cuts in Line at Polling Place, Punches 60-Year-Old Election Judge in the Face: Police
"Schmidt began to yell profanities and punched the election judge in the face, knocking their glasses off."
An Illinois man is under arrest for allegedly punching an election judge in the face after attempting to cut in the voting line.
24-year-old Daniel Schmidt was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60, aggravated battery in a public place, and resisting arrest, and one count of disorderly conduct.
Law enforcement responded to Orland Park Township Office where a man was reportedly "causing a disturbance in the voting line," according to Orland Park Police Department. Schmidt was asked by an election judge to wait his turn when he attempted to bypass other voters in line. When a second judge directed Schmidt to the back of the line, his behavior allegedly escalated.
"Schmidt attempted to push past that election judge and was prevented from entering by that judge and several other employees," the police statement said. "Schmidt began to yell profanities and punched the election judge in the face, knocking their glasses off. At that point, several other patrons jumped in and restrained Schmidt until officers arrived."
Police said Schmidt resisted arrest and was held overnight before being transported to Bridgeview Courthouse for a detention hearing.
Originally published by Latin Times.
