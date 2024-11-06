A leading player in contemporary health and wellness, Immunotec prioritizes communities both inside and outside of its growing organization. This commitment is reflected in its latest innovation, SunRay—a Vitamin D supplement that's now accessible over the counter, capturing the attention of those striving for optimal health.

Formulated with fast-acting Calcifediol, SunRay can help elevate Vitamin D levels in the body within hours. Immunotec brings this essential vitamin to a wider market, providing more people the opportunity to experience its transformative benefits—now conveniently available without a prescription.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Vitamin D has positive impacts on those suffering from negative emotions, going further than the more well-known benefits of enhancing bone strength, immune health, muscle movement, energy levels, and hair growth. The mood-enhancing quality of Vitamin D encompasses Immunotec's founding vision: to offer a suite of products that promote happiness, through supplemental healthcare.

This focus on uplifting its clients, makes Immunotec's SunRay a well-suited addition to its existing product range. However, the company's commitment to happiness doesn't stop there - it reverberates throughout the organization, driving the internal processes that make each new product launch possible.

Sanita Rizvic, Brand Marketing Director comments: "The products' formulation and efficacy always come first, but beyond the science, is a dedication to offering supplements that we truly believe in. CEO Mauricio Domenzain embodies this sentiment through his approach to the Immunotec team, the people we serve, and the products themselves - in fact, all four of Mauricio's children drink Immunocal every single day. The idea of encouraging 'happiness from the inside out' doesn't just apply to what our products can do for you, but also to the way the organization's environment affects our output."

SunRay's Vitamin D is designed for quick absorption, allowing for efficient uptake without the need for liver processing. Just one capsule per week provides the advantages of its Calcifediol (75 mcg) formula.

A direct way for the body to absorb Vitamin D is through sunlight, but it's important to consider the potentially harmful repercussions of extended exposure. The National Institute of Health reported that UV damage from the sun takes a toll not only on the skin but also on the underlying connective tissue that may influence the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Over time, too much UV exposure can also raise the chances of developing skin cancer - a disease affecting approximately 9,500 people in the US every day. With studies like these permeating global discussions, it is no surprise that vitamin supplements are becoming an increasingly popular alternative.

Extending its influence further, Immunotec has recently partnered with Independent Consultants to establish the Immunokids Foundation, a non-profit organization addressing the needs of the younger generation. Since 2022, Immunokids has offered education, psychological support, and health and wellness services to vulnerable children with limited access to medical resources.

"The Immunokids Foundation is just another way to spread our message of hope, resilience, and happiness," says Sanita. "By working together, we can foster more socially responsible communities and leave a long-standing legacy."

Through the introduction of SunRay and its deep-rooted company values, Immunotec represents a forward-thinking organization with an approach that transcends the United States - impacting both children and adults worldwide. Beginning with its founding members and trickling down to the rest of the Immunotec team, happiness remains at the heart of its dedicated vision.