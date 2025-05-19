At the heart of Seeds of Success is the belief that equal access to basic needs, education, and mental health is the key to fostering thriving communities. The nonprofit has been unwaveringly planting the seeds of success since April 2023, making essential resources within reach to all. Led by passionate volunteers and self-funded by the founder, the organization's impact is palpable. To amplify its voice and reach more individuals, Seeds of Success is actively seeking investors and like-minded partners, offering multiple ways to get involved.

With a focus on students, at-risk youth, and the underserved, its approach is all-encompassing, rooted in the founder Jarred VanHorn's personal mission to spark positivity across the world. Seeds of Success came at a time of much need, as the prevalence of Any Mental Illness (AMI) among US adults is on the uptick. One of the nonprofit's targeted audiences, young adults aged 18-25, is affected the most, representing 36.2% of all adults grappling with mental health struggles. By breaking down barriers, the organization champions a future where mental care is not a systemic afterthought but an essential part of every community.

From a small project comprising VanHorn and a few passionate friends, Seeds of Success has rapidly expanded, now boasting a team of more than 60 volunteers. With a commitment to fostering growth and empowering youth in the long run, accessible resources are only a part of its vision. The ultimate goal? A cultural paradigm shift in the way AI is used and developed, built by the people for the people.

This success comes at a price. "Look what we've done with only USD10,000 a year, imagine what could be accomplished with funding from external sources," adds VanHorn. To date, the organization has allocated its resources to maintain Seeds of Success's 12 teams of 60 volunteers collectively, as well as to bolster marketing and tech-developing efforts. "For two years, we have been a solely volunteer-run organization. So many brilliant young minds have contributed to our impact, and they have no desire to stop," stresses VanHorn. "Donations would allow us to keep these brilliant volunteers and bring the business to the next level."

Donations will also propel Seeds of Success's community outreach and engagement, mental health and wellness programs, scholarships and educational support, and the refinement of its proprietary AI-powered Project CARLA. This Campus Assistant for Resources, Learning, and Accessibility is designed for students from K12 to universities, harnessing the power of technology to simplify access to essential resources. "We are also developing a series of software products built to be low-cost and implement AI in a way that doesn't replace people but enhances their ability to do their job or access support resources," says VanHorn.

By providing timely information, all-around guidance, and referrals to counseling, hotlines, and other services, CARLA aims to become the ultimate tool for students. The NORA and ELLA software products, which are currently in development, plan to optimize nonprofit and government efficiency with AI website tools and AI employee tools.

The project combines VanHorn's dedication to transforming the world with a passion for ethical AI implementation. "I want to make it so easy to get help that it doesn't make sense not to," he explains. The founder predicts the R&D cost over the next 12 months to reach USD75,000. Beyond financial assistance, the organization is seeking additional support with exceptional volunteers, long-term strategic partnerships, and official Seeds of Success AI product testers.

For VanHorn, the importance of accessible mental health resources cannot be overstated. This ethos is personal, rooted in his story of adversity. When he was unexpectedly attacked by his best friend, who, in a state of psychosis, endangered his life, VanHorn developed PTSD and anxiety, realizing how one moment can impact one's life forever. Looking back, he believes that it was because of his ability to access therapy easily that he recovered.

"It changed my life," he shares. "But it also made me understand how privileged I was. Not everyone has insurance that covers mental health, and not everyone has the resources to fund therapy sessions. That's when I knew: My purpose in this world is to build and make support systems more efficient to scale. I will dedicate the rest of my life to this work."

VanHorn also understands that positivity cascades. By empowering students and their staff, Seeds of Success cultivates thriving environments shaped by ethical, confident, and smart individuals, consequently improving society as a whole. He knows that the vision is within reach. But with the support of like-minded organizations, volunteers, and donors, it can be achieved more efficiently.

"When it comes to youth empowerment, there is no time to waste. It hasn't always been easy for me to balance four jobs, college, and Seeds of Success. But I know it's worth it, and I truly believe we can transform lives," VanHorn reflects.

"You can't control everything, and there will always be voices trying to bring others down. But if we can teach people how to advocate for themselves, we can ignite a butterfly effect that will make the world a safer, smarter, and better place. Not just for ourselves, but for many more generations to come."