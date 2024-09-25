Authorities arrested an Indiana man accused of killing two police informants, stuffing their bodies in trash bags and dumping them in a river.

Dominique Washington, 29, of Richmond, Indiana, has been charged in the murders of 40-year-old Christina Michelle Dixon and 41-year-old Matthew Joseph Johnson, court documents state, according to WPTA-TV.

He's also been charged with two counts of kidnapping and failure to report the discovery of a body, jail records indicate.

Washington has not yet entered a plea to the charges and will make his first court appearance Wednesday, following his Tuesday afternoon arrest.

Washington, an alleged drug dealer, is accused of strangling Dixon to death and fatally stabbing and shooting Johnson, before concealing their bodies in garbage bags and tossing them in the St. Mary's River in Fort Wayne, Indiana, police alleged.

Their remains were found by a volunteer clean-up crew Friday afternoon, police said, according to WXIN-TV.

Court records state Dixon and Johnson were working as informants for the Richmond Police Department and provided investigators with intel that led to a massive narcotics raid at the home of Washington's partner, a week before their alleged murders, WTHR-TV reported, citing court records.

Police believe the victims were lured into Washington's car Thursday where they were forced to get rid of their cell phones before they were allegedly killed.

Richmond police issued a statement following Washington's arrest.

"Our hearts go out to the families of Christina and Matthew as they endure this tragic loss," the statement obtained by WTHR read.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring justice to them. This arrest is just one step in ensuring that those responsible for such horrific acts are held accountable. We will continue to work tirelessly alongside our partners to ensure that justice is served. Additional arrest and information will follow, and we will not rest until everyone involved is brought to justice."