KEY POINTS Brad Pitt listed his Los Feliz mansion in January

The estate got sold recently for about $40 million

The Hollywood star purchased the property in 1994

Brad Pitt's longtime Los Feliz mansion is finally off the market.

Several media outlets, including Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, reported that the 59-year-old "Bullet Train" star sold off the massive estate, which he used to share with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six kids — 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — before they parted ways in 2016.

"Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for around the asking price of $40 million. The deal was done off-market," an unnamed source told ET. Meanwhile, unnamed real estate sources told TMZ it was sold for $39 million.

Sitting on a 1.9-acre land, the estate has been established into a sleek and industrialized home. The Oscar winner purchased the original lot from "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark" star Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for reportedly $1.7 million and subsequently bought multiple lots adjacent to the estate — creating a home filled with outdoor leisure spots such as a swimming pool, tennis court and a skating rink, per People.

Interestingly, its 6,692-square-foot Craftsman main house was built over a century ago. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a ballroom, a movie theater, a stone house, a huge koi pond and a motorcycle garage.

Though only aerial views of the property are available on the internet, it seemed that Pitt preferred the Los Angeles style since the lot is filled with palm trees and outdoor entertainment areas.

The A-list celebrity quietly listed the estate for sale earlier this year. It is located in a gated Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. At the time, the asking price was a whopping $40 million, according to People.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But TMZ reported that it was listed for $45 million, still falling within the $40 million range.

It was not clear why Pitt sold the property. But an unnamed source claimed to People that he was "looking for something smaller" within the same area.

The expansive property is also located about 5 five minutes away from the mansion of his ex-wife, Jolie.

The 47-year-old "Maleficent" star bought the property back in 2017 for $24.95 million immediately after the pair split. It was owned by the late director Cecil B. DeMille, and it spans a 2.1-acre lot that includes a 7,500-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and 10 baths, a huge green lawn, a rose garden and a swimming pool.

Pitt and Jolie called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage. The latter filed for divorce in the same year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split and wanted to get physical custody of their six children and visitation for Pitt.

In 2019, the exes were ruled legally single, but they have yet to finalize the divorce following legal battles over custody and finances.