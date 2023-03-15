Brad Pitt may be happy about his relationship with Ines de Ramon, but it doesn't mean he is ready for his new girlfriend to meet his children.

A source told Us Weekly that Pitt, 59, has grown close to de Ramon, 32, but that bond isn't enough to introduce her to the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"Brad adores Ines, and things are going very well," the insider told the outlet. However, his kids, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, "haven't met her yet, and she has not met Angie."

The source added, "The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family."

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Since then, their romance has continued to blossom. "Things are getting more serious," the insider said.

The jewelry expert is also "slated to visit him soon" as the "Babylon" actor works on a new project in New York City.

However, the time apart has only strengthened their relationship. The couple reportedly "miss one another quite a bit since he has been in N.Y. filming 'Wolves' alongside George Clooney." The source revealed that "the distance has absolutely made the heart grow fonder."

Although de Ramon hasn't been formally introduced to Pitt's children, a source previously told Entertainment Tonight, "She has been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the insider explained.

Pitt split from Jolie in 2016 when she filed for divorce, but the exes have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle ever since.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and actor Paul Wesley separated in September 2022 and the couple filed for divorce on Feb. 17.