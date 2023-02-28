It may still be the early days of Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon, but the actor already sees a future with the jewelry expert amid her divorce from Paul Wesley.

A source told Us Weekly Pitt and de Ramon have "grown closer" since they began dating last year.

"[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules," the insider said.

"He really enjoys being with her because she's such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she's super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life."

Their undeniable connection has Pitt thinking about their future together. ​​"He's definitely into her, and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship," the source said.

Reports of Pitt's growing feelings for de Ramon come after the couple reportedly enjoyed a date night on Friday at Fouquet's on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Pitt flew to France for the annual César Awards, where he made a surprise appearance to present director David Fincher with an honorary César.

Pitt, who has starred in "Fight Club," "Benjamin Button," and other Fincher films, took the stage and reflected on the director's demanding reputation and dedication to his craft.

"No one ever said it was easy to make a Fincher movie. Everyone will tell you it's worth it. Some say he's a perfectionist," he said. "That is true. Very true."

Pitt added, "I am delighted to have been able to set this trap for him tonight and to be part of this tribute to one of our greatest storytellers."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star later attended the César Awards' after-dinner party with de Ramon.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in November 2022, but a source claimed the pair had been dating for "a few months."

Before her romance with Pitt, de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley. After tying the knot in August 2018, the couple filed for divorce in February 2023.

Pitt, who shares six kids with Jolie, has been working out the terms of his divorce since 2016 when the initial documents to dissolve their marriage were filed.