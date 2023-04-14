KEY POINTS Scott Disick purchased a new property in California close to the homes of many members of the Kardashian clan

Disick bought the traditional-style house for $5 million

The home was built in 1964 and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms

Scott Disick has purchased a new estate in California surrounded by properties of many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 39-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum paid $5 million for a traditional-style property in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Hidden Hills, where he and most members of the Kardashian clan, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner, have long lived, Dirt reported.

Built in 1964, the home sits on a little more than an acre of land and has 3,000 square feet of single-level living space. It is fronted by a driveway that passes through a porte-cochère and comes with a large garage that can fit multiple cars.

The main house already comes fully furnished and has a very spacious living area with French doors that expand to a covered terrace, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a wet bar. It is well-lit as there are several windows in the home, giving it a much homier feel.

As for the kitchen, it was custom-made to fit any chef's needs, featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast nook.

The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, which would be perfect for whenever Disick's three children — 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — come over to spend quality time with their dad.

The primary bedroom has its own office, dual closets, and a bathroom with dual vanities, a spa tub, and a steam shower. The junior-sized primary bedroom, located on the opposite side of the main house, includes a bath with a combined bathtub and shower.

The estate also features grassy grounds that host a covered patio, an irregular-shaped pool, a separate spa and a tennis court.

The house does have its flaws. An aerial view of the Hidden Hills estate published by The Sun showed that the pool and jacuzzi are completely green and filled with what appeared to be algae. Thus, it will have to undergo renovations and general cleaning.

Disick is expected to either revamp the property or tear it down and have a new mansion built instead.

Disick has long been taking on home flipping and remodeling projects. Back in 2018, he bought a 1970s mansion in Hidden Hills for $3.2 million and turned it into a modern farmhouse, before selling the place for $5.6 million in 2020.

In 2019, he starred in his own E! reality show, "Flip it Like Disick," where Disick and his team would take on high-end luxury real estate projects.

Disick owns another property in the same gated community that is considered his main residence. He purchased the home in 2015 to remodel and then sell it for about $8.8 million, but there were no takers.

Disick's latest property purchase followed reports that he landed a massive contract to appear in the third season of Hulu's "The Kardashians," according to the Daily Mail. He appeared in just one episode of the reality show's second season.

The New York native gained fame after appearing in all 20 seasons of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which showcased his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney and the birth of their three children.

Disick currently has an estimated net worth of $45 million, thanks to his stint as a reality star, his clothing line Talentless and his prolific real estate portfolio in Los Angeles, according to Celebrity Net Worth.