Internet Fact Checks Trump's AI Image of Himself on Canadian Mountain: 'That is The Matterhorn in Switzerland, Actually'
"The epic troller strikes again," one X user quipped.
President-elect Donald Trump shared an AI image of himself next to the Canadian flag, looking out at a mountain range that is not located in the country, and internet users happily fact-checked him.
"That is the Matterhorn in Switzerland, actually," X user @CanadianPolling tweeted with a screenshot of Trump's post and a real image of the Alp's Matterhorn mountain.
Trump did not share a follow-up post, but he was most likely alluding to his alleged joke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the country become the 51st state of the U.S.
The president-elect made the comment after the prime minister traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Florida last Friday to discuss Trump's plan to implement a 25% tariff on Canadian goods when he takes office next month.
Other users pointed out it doesn't really matter where the mountains in Trump's original photo are located since it's an AI-generated image.
"Imagine believing Trump won't move the Matterhorn to Canada after annexation," X user @Brainatic joked.
"The epic troller strikes again," a third user quipped.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
