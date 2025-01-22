Several social media users mocked Elon Musk after the billionaire praised Donald Trump's pardon of the creator of a digital black market.

Ross William Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, was convicted for charges related to illegal activities that allegedly happened at the digital marketplace. He was sentenced to serve two life sentences after millions of dollars in illegal drug and weapons trade were reportedly conducted on the website.

Despite the allegations against Ulbricht, he has garnered somewhat of a support group online, particularly among libertarians and those in the crypto community after Silk Road accepted bitcoin as a form of payment.

Musk was among one of those celebrating Ulbricht's pardon, saying that he was "honored" to have been in the Oval Office when Trump confirmed the pardon in a post to X Tuesday night.

I was honored to be in the Oval Office tonight when @POTUS signed this https://t.co/QeRn8XFqOj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025

However, as various illegal activities were said to have been conducted on Silk Road, many users mocked Musk's tweet, sharing that they disagreed with the pardon.

"Ross Ulbright ran one of the biggest drugs marketplaces in the world. Why is this a good thing?" one user commented under the Tesla CEO's tweet.

It is possible to forgive all crimes, people who sell illegal things, that’s fine. Family member who commit crimes that’s fine. People who attack the capital that’s fine.



But there is one unforgivable crime, one that is so heinous that no president can forgive. Ever



Another user pointed out the differences between the behavior Trump was pardoning, such as drug trade and the rioters who stormed the Capitol building, versus the behavior Trump had been campaigning against, which the user described as "poor souls that come undocumented to break their backs working in this country."

"You don't deserve this land," the user told Musk.

"I'm so glad for Ross' pardon, he revolutionized the way to obtain any illegal drug on the internet, without fear of legal repercussion! What a pillar of society!" one user joked.

"He freed a guy who ran a platform on the dark web that sold drugs and guns. This is gross," another user commented.

Ulbricht's pardon comes after Trump also pardoned about 1,500 people convicted or facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Former police at the Capitol as well as even some rioters themselves have spoken out against the blanket pardon since.

Originally published by Latin Times.