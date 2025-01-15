Tech billionaire Elon Musk's gaming habits are back in the news after he was slammed after saying bringing politics into video games "kills the vibe."

Earlier this week, prominent streamers accused Musk of hiring people to play games for him, including "Path of Exile 2" and "Diablo 4," for which he was ranked the top player in 2024, per Forbes.

The allegations came after Twitch video game streamer Quin69 shared an an 11-minute video arguing why he believes Musk might be lying about being good at video games.

Now, the alleged faux gamer is slamming the industry for going political.

"Video games are meant for you to be immersed in an exciting and creative alternative reality and have fun with friends. Adding present-day political bulls--t kills the vibe," Musk stated in an X post on Wednesday.

The internet slammed Musk, pointing out that his actions are what killed the vibe.

"So does paying others to play for you and than [sic] acting like nothing happened," X user @sosojni wrote.

"It's not political. You claimed you were top ranked in the world and were caught cheating," another X user added.

Musk, ironically, returned to posting about politics on his X account shortly after sharing his controversial opinion.

