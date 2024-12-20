Internet Mocks Mike Johnson After He Assures Reporters 'We've Got a Plan' As Shutdown Looms: 'Concepts of a Plan?'
"I'll be watching President Elon's tweets closely to know what they plan to do," an X user noted
Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to quell fears about an imminent government shutdown backfired on Friday.
"We're expecting votes this morning, so y'all stay tuned. We've got a plan," Speaker Johnson told reporters while entering the Capitol.
"We'll see," he answered in response to whether they had reached a new agreement.
The initial 1,500-page bill was positioned to pass with bipartisan agreement until Elon Musk got involved and ordered Republicans to kill it for frivolous spending. Now, Americans are left waiting with bated breath to learn whether the trimmed-down spending bill will pass.
Despite Speaker Johnson's somewhat confident declaration, social media users remained uncertain.
"Concepts of a plan? At least these clowns are entertaining," X user @thesammjohnson comment, referring to when President-elect Donald Trump claimed to have "concepts of a plan" regarding health care during his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I'll be watching President Elon's tweets closely to know what they plan to do," another X user noted.
"The plan: No matter what, blame Dems with a straight face while kissing the asses of billionaires. Maga doesn't work for the people but they sure do have their voters convinced they do," another X user quipped.
The House has until midnight on Friday to pass the package to avoid the government shutdown.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.