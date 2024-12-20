Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to quell fears about an imminent government shutdown backfired on Friday.

"We're expecting votes this morning, so y'all stay tuned. We've got a plan," Speaker Johnson told reporters while entering the Capitol.

"We'll see," he answered in response to whether they had reached a new agreement.

The initial 1,500-page bill was positioned to pass with bipartisan agreement until Elon Musk got involved and ordered Republicans to kill it for frivolous spending. Now, Americans are left waiting with bated breath to learn whether the trimmed-down spending bill will pass.

Speaker Johnson, as he entered the Capitol, said to expect House votes this morning.



"We're expecting votes this morning," he said. "So y'all stay tuned, we've got a plan."



VP elect Vance just arrived. Freedom Caucus members are already inside Johnson’s office. pic.twitter.com/2CwOmb82YJ — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) December 20, 2024

Despite Speaker Johnson's somewhat confident declaration, social media users remained uncertain.

"Concepts of a plan? At least these clowns are entertaining," X user @thesammjohnson comment, referring to when President-elect Donald Trump claimed to have "concepts of a plan" regarding health care during his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Concepts of a plan? At least these clowns are entertaining. — Samm Johnson (@thesammjohnson) December 20, 2024

"I'll be watching President Elon's tweets closely to know what they plan to do," another X user noted.

I’ll be watching President Elon’s tweets closely to know what they plan to do. — Political Skeptic (@Poli_Skeptic) December 20, 2024

"The plan: No matter what, blame Dems with a straight face while kissing the asses of billionaires. Maga doesn't work for the people but they sure do have their voters convinced they do," another X user quipped.

The plan:

No matter what, blame Dems with a straight face while kissing the asses of billionaires.

Maga doesn’t work for the people but they sure do have their voters convinced they do. — Kathi, don’t listen to pundits🐈‍⬛🐈🐕 (@realKatWalizer) December 20, 2024

The House has until midnight on Friday to pass the package to avoid the government shutdown.

Originally published by Latin Times