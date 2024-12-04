Internet Prankster May Have Tracked Down UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin's Escape Route While Messing Around With Citi Bike Data
The X user pinpointed which bike the assassin most likely took and where he fled to Wednesday morning
An internet prankster claimed he might have tracked down where the assassin who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday morning fled to on an electric Citi Bike.
"I happen to continuously scrape Citibike data every minute, so I can see where individual bikes go. The only northbound Citibike to leave within 10 minutes of the shooting from any dock near the hotel went to Madison Ave & E 82nd St," Riley Walz, who goes by @rtwlz on X, posted.
"Bike #421-6511 left the dock at 54 St & 6 Ave at 6:44 AM, and was docked at 6:52 AM at Madison Ave & 82nd St. This is the *only* bike that left within 10 minutes of the shooting and headed northbound," he added.
The X user noted that he had contacted the New York Police Department with the information. Authorities are still searching for the suspect as of Wednesday night.
The X user added that he realizes how crazy scraping Citibike data sounds. However, he revealed he was planning to do a data visualization experiment.
"can't believe my little data nerd experiment actually amounted to something in the real world," he added.
