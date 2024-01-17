* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

In an era where sustainability and inclusion have become pivotal considerations in the business world, Intuitive Digital, a cutting-edge marketing agency based in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a bastion of ethical excellence. Founded over a decade ago by Nick Footer, the agency has demonstrated how digital marketing can indeed be a force for good. Its steadfast dedication to the holistic well-being of its employees has garnered it not only prestigious accolades but has also set it apart from its competitors in the industry.

Intuitive Digital's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its employees is vividly apparent through its recurrent inclusion in Oregon's prestigious list of the top ten healthiest employers. Furthermore, Intuitive Digital has earned the distinction of being recognized as one of Oregon's best companies to work for on four separate occasions.

With its unique approach to digital marketing, Intuitive Digital specializes in the intricate domains of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), paid media, web design and development, and of course, digital marketing itself.

Serving clients from industries across the spectrum, the company carefully vets every client to make sure business practices align. Before embarking on any client project, the agency conducts extensive brand assessments to assess alignment with its ethical principles. The findings are transparently presented to potential partners and viewed as an opportunity to initiate a constructive dialogue on how the company can further refine its operations.

"We carefully vet all of our new clients and frequently turn down work if we aren't happy with business practices. We want our clients to show the same respect and admiration to their own employees as we do to ours, and this is a red line for us. The idea that 'everybody wins' doesn't have to be a far cry from the truth. We're living proof that it's possible." Stated Nick.

This is what truly sets Intuitive Digital apart from the myriad of marketing agencies. Its unapologetic stance on personal morals and ethics should be intrinsic to the realm of digital marketing. This guiding philosophy not only distinguishes them in the market but has also fortified their position in the industry over the past decade.

"We've strived to remove the stigma surrounding marketing agencies, and firmly believe morals and ethics don't have to be compromised for the business to thrive. We do everything we can to keep all our people happy, as we need them to thrive. We don't want to be another statistic, and a low turnover rate is extremely important to us" Commented Nick.

With burnout and poor company culture seeing employees 2.6 times more likely to be looking for another job, and the marketing and advertising industries seeing a 30% annual turnover rate, second only to Tourism, it's integral that members of staff like coming to work every day.

Intuitive Digital adheres to a distinctive approach to employee welfare, viewing them holistically, and understanding that work constitutes merely one facet of their lives. 66% of US employees say they lack a work-life balance and 86% say that a work-life balance is essential to their job satisfaction.

Alysha Schultz, VP of Marketing and Culture, articulates Intuitive Digital's philosophy, stating, "We can't truthfully expect our employees to support us if we don't support them. We've all had at least one job we hated because we felt like we were only a number, and we don't want to be one of those employers. If we don't use our best talents, we will lose them. It's that simple. We enable our employees to do their best in every aspect of their lives, not just in the office. We want them to feel their best, or at least as close to it as possible."

In pursuit of this vision, the agency organizes weekly meetings that encompass activities such as meditation, yoga, and courses on financial wellness. Additionally, frequent discussions addressing relevant events and topics related to employee well-being are encouraged. This focus on employee health and welfare has translated into a phenomenal retention rate of 95%, a remarkable 27% higher than the national average.

Intuitive Digital has taken resolute steps to foster an authentically inclusive work environment. An internal committee has been established, actively organizing educational workshops and offering scholarships to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ college students. The agency is equally dedicated to its philanthropic endeavors, actively supporting numerous local and national nonprofits. Their commitment to community engagement is exemplified through collective volunteering activities, such as house building and park cleanup.

The journey of Intuitive Digital is a testament to its evolution, transcending the mere pursuit of happiness to recognize the imperative nature of inspiring change. While they take pride in their achievements, the agency remains far from complacent. Ongoing initiatives have been set in motion to fortify its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) programs. A significant milestone was reached in 2019, with the enlistment of an external consultant tasked with eliminating unconscious bias in recruitment and interviewing practices. Intuitive Digital has since meticulously documented its efforts to educate staff and create an environment where diverse talent feels unequivocally supported.

"In today's world where marketing agencies are often met with skepticism, Intuitive Digital is making a resounding statement: success in this field shouldn't come at the cost of ethical compromise, but rather through a commitment to values that foster a more inclusive and equitable industry." Concluded Nick Footer, Founder and CEO of Intuitive Digital.

As their journey unfolds, Intuitive Digital continues to be a trailblazer in the realms of sustainability, ethical marketing, and employee well-being.