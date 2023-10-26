KEY POINTS A fan posted a video about meeting three K-Pop idols from the 97-liner group

BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and NCT's Jaehyun reportedly had a drink together

Netizens reacted to the now-deleted video, which was previously uploaded on TikTok

A video showing 97-liner friends BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and NCT's Jaehyun reportedly having a drink together at a pub in Apgujeong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, made rounds online on Thursday but has since been deleted by the original uploader.

Though the original uploader, reportedly having the username @minxxyoxoxo, has already deleted her posts, some netizens have saved the videos and reposted them on other social media platforms.

As seen in the video, the fan first saw Jungkook, approached him and asked if she could have his autograph. Then, she noticed Cha Eun-woo. After trying to ask them another question, Jaehyun translated for Jungkook when he said, "Sorry, we're just drinking among ourselves," in Korean.

why did you cut out the start of this video where you can see that girl walked up to them with the girl who's filming? did you want to use it to try and start rumours? https://t.co/OHqtHuHtb6 pic.twitter.com/PiMSqv3MSF — juu ♥️ (@juuu_juuwfree73) October 25, 2023

The fan reportedly continued to explain the incident on her now-deleted Instagram stories under the now-deleted Instagram account @michxochellie22. However, some fans screen-captured the uploader's post and reposted it online.

According to the original uploader, she and Jungkook reportedly sang together for 10 seconds before a non-celebrity guy came and dragged him away.

"...Anyways, he sang for a bit, and [oh my god] he was wearing [a] leather jacket, and I touched his arm multiple times to guide him away from [the] road to the corner place," she further explained, talking about when they heard Jungkook's song playing while walking past another restaurant.

"I'm just shook 'cause like everything happens for a reason and like dang good things happen," she reportedly wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post.

this is the instagram of girl who waited her friend talk with eunwoo to act as dispatch



after jaehyun asked them to leave, she invented that had a Y/N moment with jungkook being that he looks at her confused 😭 the fanfic had so big that she deactivated or changed the user 💀 https://t.co/d3Wb8T2vM6 pic.twitter.com/izs1jc9ZLK — # (@0MIH00) October 26, 2023

However, netizens claimed that the uploader was lying and making up stories. One X user claimed, "...she invented that [she] had a Y/N moment with Jungkook. The fanfic [got] so big that she deactivated or changed [her] user[name]."

"Oh, she definitely thought she was having her K-drama moment," another commented, while a third netizen stated, "Talking about 'I touched his arm and we sang in an alley for 10 seconds.' These b---hes are so delusional."

"Oh my god! These girls are animals making up things like no way," another opined. A different netizen added, "Oh my god. [Please] wake up from your hallucination agenda."

The same fan reportedly took videos from afar as well. Though now deleted too, the clips were reposted by another user on X.

After receiving backlash from other fans of the idols, the original uploader reportedly explained her side of the story through her TikTok account, clarifying that they didn't follow the idols but saw them coincidentally.

"To clarify, we didn't find them by following them. We were minding our own business [and] having a girls' night out, and we saw a group of people. We didn't think anything of it then [until we] turned around and saw Jungkook," she explained, per the saved screenshots by Koreaboo.

"It took like a couple [of] seconds to process who [it] was before it hit us [that] it actually was Jungkook. If you don't believe me, then ask the resto owner for [the] CCTV [footage]," she continued and challenged those who doubted her story.