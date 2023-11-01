KEY POINTS IU uploaded a behind-the-scenes film of her stage greeting for "IU Concert: The Golden Hour"

Fans were surprised when their idol told them she secretly watched her concert film with them

IU shared her thoughts about the cheering audiences during theater screenings

On Tuesday, South Korean singer-actress IU uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel 이지금 [IU Official] about her grand time with her fans at the stage greeting for her concert film.

"I watched the film too. Secretly! I watched it with UAENA," IU revealed to her fans after coming up on stage and greeting them. "No one knew it was me? I heard everything UAENA said. Things like 'She's so cute.' I heard everything. 'She's a great singer.' I heard all these comments, too," she continued.

Talking about the atmosphere in the theater when she watched her concert film, IU shared, "People in the theater I was in weren't even whispering. They were all talking comfortably in there."

"I watched it from the side. I didn't have to watch it in the center, so I watched it from the side, and there were two female fans sitting in the next row. They created such a pleasant mood in the theater, so I pretended to be a UAENA and watched it," IU said.

After sharing her experience of pretending to be a UAENA at the theater, a staff member asked her about her thoughts on the cheering audiences during theater screenings.

"Unless it's a cheer stick screening, you'll have to hold back because that's the rule," IU said. She went on to share a story she read about a UAENA who attended a cheer stick screening, where cheering was supposed to be allowed but got discouraged because the people around her tried to shush her that she couldn't cheer much.

"UAENA, scream as hard as you like!" the editors added on the video as IU shared her thoughts about the topic.

The film, "IU Concert: The Golden Hour," is a live recording of IU's in-person concert held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in September 2022, where she was recognized as the first South Korean female artist to perform at one of the largest performance venues in Korea that can house 50,000 people at a time, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

IU's concert film, which is the first true story film in Korea to be screened in an IMAX theater, was initially released in South Korea on Sept. 13. After that, it was released in 38 countries around the world, including Japan, Germany and the United States on Sept. 28 and 30, per The Fact Korea.

"The Golden Hour" concert, which IU describes as the most shining moment of her life, showed impressive ticket sales by uniting about 90,000 audience members in two days, per The Fact.

IU's two-day 14th debut anniversary concert lasted almost three hours per show, where IU sang a total of 25 songs.