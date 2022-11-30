KEY POINTS Ivanka Trump hailed Ripe Revival for connecting small farms to families

She and her husband Jared Kushner focused on their philanthropic causes after the Trump presidency ended last year

Ivanka stated she will not return to politics despite her father's third bid for the presidency

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, was spotted distributing food and other items at a Giving Tuesday event in North Carolina.

Ivanka said she joined the event of Ripe Revival, an organization that distributes meat, dairy, fresh produce and other items to food-insecure families in the state.

"Wonderful organizations like Ripe Revival foster connectivity between America's small farms and hungry families in need of healthy and nutritious food," she said, Fox News reported.

She continued, "On this Giving Tuesday, I had the pleasure of joining Ripe Revival in North Carolina to help distribute their beautiful, locally sourced fresh produce, protein and dairy to food-insecure rural families near Raleigh."

Trump helped the organization fill its mobile market bus with food and also volunteered at one of Ripe Revival's distribution sites in Littleton, North Carolina. Prices for the food products in the mobile market bus are subsidized and are around 25% less than grocery store prices.

Ripe Revival CEO Will Kornegay told Fox News that he was thankful for Ivanka's assistance during Giving Tuesday.

Kornegay credited the creation of their business and nonprofit organization to Ivanka and the Farmers to Families Food Box program she spearheaded alongside Sonny Perdue, then-secretary of agriculture, during the Trump administration.

Since the Trump presidency ended last year, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have focused on their philanthropic causes, such as fighting food insecurity and launching disaster relief efforts.

Ivanka earlier stated that she will no longer return to politics despite her father's third bid for the presidency. She said she plans to prioritize her life with her young children and family.

Despite closing the door on politics, Ivanka said she loves her father "very much" and will continue to help him "outside the political arena."

Ivanka and her husband served as senior advisers at the White House during the Trump years.

But whether Ivanka will keep her word remains to be seen as just weeks after announcing his White House bid for 2024, her father is embroiled in another controversy.

The former president faced backlash over his Thanksgiving dinner with disgraced rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Trump blamed Ye for bringing Fuentes to their dinner, claiming he "had never met and knew nothing about" the latter.

Several Republicans condemned Trump's meeting.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suggested that the former president's dinner makes it "highly unlikely" for him to reclaim the presidency.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson described Trump's meeting with "an avowed racist or anti-Semite" as very troubling and urged him to "stay away" from extremists.

Trump-endorsed Ohio Rep. Max Miller, who claimed he lost family members in the Holocaust, said Fuentes "has no place in our public discourse."