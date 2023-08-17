KEY POINTS BigHit Music announced that J-Hope will release a physical CD for "Jack In The Box"

The physical version will have three live tracks from J-Hope's Lollapalooza stint and two instrumental tracks

J-Hope is currently completing his military service in South Korea

BigHit Music recently announced that BTS member J-Hope will finally drop a physical CD of his solo album "Jack In The Box," a year after it was released digitally on Weverse.

On Friday, fans — known as ARMYs — will have the chance to grab a physical version of the 29-year-old South Korean artist's debut solo album, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Titled "Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)," the album will include the original tracks and several bonus features, including three live tracks performed by J-Hope during his stint at the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and two instrumental tracks. The track list and the components of the album have yet to be revealed as of press time.

The physical version comes a year after the "Arson" hitmaker released the album via Weverse, where fans who purchased the album were only given a special QR code to download the music and its included photo cards.

Despite being released digitally, "Jack In The Box" dominated Spotify's "Global Top Artists" music chart, debuting at No. 8. At the time, he earned the highest rank by any South Korean solo artist. J-Hope also remained among the top 30 of the streaming giant's daily chart, per Allkpop.

Interestingly, the album also became the second-biggest album of 2022 in first-day streams by any K-Pop act. It garnered over 19 million streams on Spotify within 24 hours of its release. "Jack In The Box" also earned the title of the biggest debut album of any Korean soloist of all time on the platform.

J-Hope is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. He entered the military in April, making him the second BTS member to enlist next to his bandmate Jin. The remaining members, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V, have yet to release an update regarding their enlistment. They have since continued their individual projects, releasing solo albums or music.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music previously announced that Suga had already initiated his enlistment process by filing a petition to terminate the postponement of his enlistment. It is unclear, however, when the 30-year-old rapper will start his service.

The news came after Suga concluded the encore leg of his "D-Day" tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month.