JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, dismissing doomsday naysayers about artificial intelligence in the workplace, said he predicts a new generation of employees working just 3.5 days a week because of technology.

Dimon, who has touted AI's extraordinary ability to transform business and society, also said he sees people living to the age of 100, Fortune reported.

"People have to take a deep breath," he said. "Technology has always replaced jobs. Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology, and literally they'll probably be working three and a half days a week."

The CEO, who informed the bank's employees in April that they should return to the office at least three days a week, said AI has the potential to enhance the often tenuous life-work balance.

He said thousands of JPMorgan employees are already using the technology, saying AI is a "living breathing thing."

Some of his counterparts, including Goldman Sachs, have predicted that as many as 300 million jobs will be replaced by the technology, Fortune reported.

And while AI could make life easier for many by automating tasks and helping reduce the workday, the technology also has the potential for harm, he said.

"Technology has done unbelievable things for mankind but, you know, planes crash, pharmaceuticals get misused—there are negatives," Dimon said.

"This one, the biggest negative in my view, is AI being used by bad people to do bad things. Think of cyber warfare," he continued.