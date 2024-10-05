Donald Trump played dumb about a false posting on his social messaging platform touting a nonexistent endorsement from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, insisting: "I don't know anything about it."

Trump crowed about the endorsement on his Truth Social account Friday afternoon that included a screenshot of Dimon and the headline: "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase has endorsed Trump for President," NBC News reported.

A spokesman for Dimon, Joe Evangelisti, quickly shot down the claim.

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," he told CNBC.

Trump said he "didn't know anything about it" when asked by NBC News about the claimed endorsement before an event in Georgia.

Reminded that he posted it on Truth Social, Trump replied: "Somebody put it up — no, I don't know."

When he was told Dimon's spokesman said it was false, the former president said: "Well then, somebody is using his name."

NBC News reported that an account on X from iAnonPatriot falsely claimed that Dimon endorsed Trump shortly after noon that day, a message that was quickly picked up and spread by other pro-Trump accounts.

The bogus endorsement remained on Trump's social media account Saturday morning.

In an interview last month with CNBCTV-18, Dimon said he had no intention of endorsing anyone in the 2024 race.

"I'm not endorsing anyone at this time. I spend more of my time on policy," he said.