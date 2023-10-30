KEY POINTS Stray Kids' Hyunjin was in Tokyo, Japan, for a Versace event

A Japanese YouTuber shouted at Stray Kids' Hyunjin and pushed his way through the crowd to get close to the K-Pop idol and Versace global brand ambassador while he was walking back to his vehicle after dropping by the Versace store in Ginza.

In a clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, as Hyunjin was walking toward his van, a man in a red shirt was seen calling for the idol loudly and trying to get close to him. As seen in the video, the man was reaching his hands to Hyunjin until the bodyguards stopped him.

The man, who is reportedly a YouTuber, kept screaming and trying to get close to Hyunjin until he finally got to his van.

The YouTuber himself uploaded the clip he filmed in the other videos taken by fans. In a rough translation of his tweet in Japanese, he said, "When I expressed my love to Hyunjin from Stray Kids, he got scared. I was scared because the fan service was so bad."

Meanwhile, his wife, @shahu000000, said, "Hyunjin was freaked out by Hezuma's big voice and Yamaguchi dialect..." In another tweet, she said, "I'm sorry that my husband, Hezuma, fell in love with Hyunjin's coolness and then confessed his love to him [that ended up] threatening him."

He responded to his wife's tweets and said, "I love Hyunjin."

However, STAYs – Stray Kids fans – were not buying the YouTuber's explanation for his "chaotic" behavior.

"Riddle me this. How the F— are you going to be a public figure and YouTuber with a big platform and behave like you belong in a mental asylum, leaving your house as a grown a– man to harass idols in the streets? This is peak, psychotic behavior, seek help. Leave Hyunjin alone!" tweeted one angry fan.

Riddle me this. How the FUCK are you going to be a public figure and YouTuber with a big platform and behave like you belong in a mental asylum leaving your house as a grown ass man to harass idols in the streets. This is peak, psychotic behavior, seek help. Leave Hyunjin alone! pic.twitter.com/5JeYVN9Llv — wifeofhyunjin (real.) 樂 (@stayinghyunjin) October 30, 2023

"This person is not a STAY. He was a YouTuber and [was] arrested before. He doesn't know about Hyunjin at all. He just wanted to scare him. As a JSTAY, I'm so shocked. I wanted [Hyunjin] to go back feeling happy," one fan commented on the YouTuber's tweet.

"Please report this disgusting person immediately," said another. A third fan stated, "BLOCK AND REPORT. This piece of s— is not a STAY, he just wanted to scare HJ for the sake of his YouTube channel. He's a prankster and has been arrested for his content. HJ is clearly scared, and this is NOT how he or anyone should be treated."

"If you truly love Hyunjin, you would shut the f— up and move away. He looks so scared and uncomfortable here. Have some respect and know your distance," commented another concerned fan.

Hyunjin was in Ginza, Tokyo to visit a Versace store in the area as a global brand ambassador. The Stray Kids member reposted the reels featuring his visit to the Versace store in Ginza.

The reposted reels include those of Harpers Bazaar Japan, Fashion Snap, Elle Japan, GQ Japan and Spur Magazine.