KEY POINTS Stray Kids released its chart-topping third full-length album, "5-Star," on June 2

Stray Kids recently performed and took home a win at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The fourth-generation boy group debuted on March 25, 2018, with its "I Am Not" EP

Stray Kids is rumored to make a comeback five months after the group released its third full-length album in June.

According to multiple industry sources Tuesday, the now eight-member K-Pop boy group will announce its comeback in the K-Pop scene with a new album in November, per South Korean media outlet Joy News 24.

This rumored comeback comes after Stray Kids released its third full-length album, "5-Star," on June 2, which brought record-breaking milestones to the group composed of Hyunjin, Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, I.N, Han, Seungmin and Changbin.

Before the release of "5-Star," Stray Kids made its first two entries to the Billboard albums chart with its EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in March and October 2022, respectively.

The group originally debuted as a nine-member group on March 25, 2018, with its "I Am Not" EP. Former member Woojin left the group in 2019 due to personal circumstances.

Stray Kids' agency, JYP Entertainment, has yet to confirm the reports about the group's rumored comeback.

Stray Kids will reportedly make their comeback in November. pic.twitter.com/Pk4isJGakb — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) September 19, 2023

In other news, Stray Kids was selected as an Asian ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2023 brand campaign, "Always Together."

The Stray Kids members are currently featured in different sections of the Tommy Hilfiger website, including Tommy Families, Everyday Essentials and Tommy Tartan.

The American fashion brand described Stray Kids as an 8-piece group that is always together and supporting each other, "representing how modern families can be defined in ways beyond tradition."

"the 8-piece group featuring Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. are always together and support each other, representing how modern families can be defined in ways beyond tradition" — tommy hilfiger x stray kids pic.twitter.com/d3EGTJKALO — 비니 (@spearhyunnie) September 10, 2023

Vogue Korea and GQ Korea also dropped photos and teaser videos of Stray Kids in their Tommy Hilfiger outfits.

"The campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family," Hilfiger said in a statement, per Hypebeast.

Stray Kids also recently kicked off its "5-Star Dome Tour 2023" at the Paypay Dome in Fukuoka on Aug. 16 and 17 before the group headed to Vantelin Dome in Nagoya and Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Sept. 2 and 3 and Sept. 9 and 10, respectively.

Stray Kids' fourth stop for its tour will be at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Following it is a two-day concert at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Oct. 28 and 29.

Most recently, Stray Kids performed and took home its first MTV VMAs win on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Stray Kids' "S-Class" won the Best K-Pop award, beating TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s "Sugar Rush Ride," "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY and "Super" by SEVENTEEN.

The group performed the same song live at the MTV VMAs stage.