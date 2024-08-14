JD Vance: 'Whole Purpose Of The Postmenopausal Female' Is To Care For Grandkids
JD Vance once said one of the best things for the economy is the "postmenopausal female" because her purpose in life is to provide free childcare.
The comments were revealed Wednesday in newly resurfaced audio from 2020, shared by the account Heartland Signal on X.
In the video, Vance is discussing becoming a new father and the help he gets from his mother-in-law.
"The whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory," he says in the clip talking about becoming a father and getting help. "She lived with us for a year."
The comments immediately drew attention online, adding to questions about Vance's view on women after he said that Democrats are mostly miserable "childless cat ladies."
