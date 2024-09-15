Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance is claiming that Haitian migrants abducting geese in Springfield, Ohio is verifiable despite being rebuked by local officials.

Vance appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

"I've heard about a dozen things from my constituents in Springfield, Ohio. Ten of them are verifiable and confirmable," Vance said. "A couple of them we have direct first-hand accounts of, for example, migrants abducting geese at the local park and slaughtering them and eating them."

The Republican mayor of Springfield has denied the reports.

Vance brushed off what local officials have said and claimed people are reaching out directly to him with the issue.

"Now, maybe, all of these constituents are lying to be me but I would appreciate if the American media showed up and did some real investigation rather than amplifying the worst people in the world."

He claimed people calling in bomb threats to Springfield schools and government buildings claiming to be concerned about migrants simply want attention.

"I think we should ignore these ridiculous psychopaths who are threatening violence on a small Ohio town and focus on the fact we have a vice president who is not doing her job in protecting that small Ohio town."

Vance also defended retweeting a video purporting to show "African migrants" barbecuing cats in Dayton, Ohio. He claimed the person who shot the video was a constituent who verified it.

The Dayton Police issued a blunt reply to the claims saying it "strongly refutes the irresponsible information being put out on social media or other avenues about our immigrant community."

The statement went on to say, "There is no evidence to even remotely suggest that any group, including our immigrant community, is engaged in eating pets."