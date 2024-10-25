Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly blocked a prominent newspaper from endorsing Kamala Harris, marking him the second billionaire to do so.

The Washington Post was reportedly going to endorse Vice President Harris, however reporters at the outlet said that the outlet's owner, Jeff Bezos, blocked them from doing so, as reported by the Washington Post.

"The decision not to publish was made by The Post's owner — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos," The Post stated, according to two sources briefed on the events.

This marks the second time so far this election season that a major news outlet has been blocked from endorsing a presidential candidate by their owner.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns the Los Angeles Times and is also a billionaire, blocked the paper just days earlier from endorsing Harris, leading the head of the paper's editorial board, Mariel Garza, to resign, as reported by the New York Times.

"I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent," Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review. "In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I'm standing up."

The Washington Post and the LA Times received significant criticism from readers and the public alike after announcing their decisions not to endorse candidates this year, despite previously doing so in the past.

Originally posted by Latin Times.