The late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed he was Donald Trump's "closest friend" for a decade and alleged that the future president once bragged his favorite thing was to have sex with the wives of his pals, according to a bombshell report.

Epstein said Trump once took a woman into what he called "the Egyptian Room" in a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Daily Beast reported Saturday night.

"He came out afterward and said, 'It was great, it was great. The only thing I really like to do is f--- the wives of my best friends. That is just the best,'" Epstein reportedly recalled.

Epstein's explosive comments about Trump also include a claim that Trump first slept with future third wife Melania Trump on Epstein's private jet, which tabloid news outlets have dubbed the "Lolita Express."

Epstein also described Trump as almost "functionally illiterate" and said he was incapable of reading a financial balance sheet but did read the New York Post's "Page Six" gossip column, according to the Daily Beast.

"He's a horrible human being," Epstein reportedly said about Trump. "He does nasty things to his best friends, best friends' wives, anyone who he first tries to gain their trust, and uses it to do bad things to them."

When Wolff asked Epstein how he knew those things, Epstein reportedly answered, "I was Donald's closest friend for 10 years," the Daily Beast said.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and died by suicide while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019, reportedly made the remarks to author Michael Wolff, who wrote the 2018 bestseller "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Wolff claims to have recorded about 100 hours of interviews with Epstein over the course of several years, including while gathering material for "Fire and Fury," according to the Beast, which posted audio clips on its website.

A Trump campaign spokesperson denied Wolff's allegations, telling the Daily Beast: "He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris."

He's a "failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention," the spokesperson said.

In 2002, Trump told New York magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years and described him as a "terrific guy" who "enjoys his social life."

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," Trump said.

But their relationship ended two years later when they clashed over a Palm Beach mansion that was being sold out of bankruptcy, the Washington Post reported in 2019.

The Daily Beast report was published two days after Wolff first claimed on his podcast "Fire and Fury" to have recorded Epstein, and said Epstein was a source for his book of the same name.

During the podcast, Wolff said he "became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president."

"Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him," Wolff said.

Wolff shared his recordings in advance of plans to discuss them on his podcast Monday, the Daily Beast said.

He previously claimed that Epstein told him that he and Trump had a "competition" going over who would be the first to sleep with Princess Diana.