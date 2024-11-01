Embarrassing photos of Donald Trump may have been taken and confiscated from Jeffrey Epstein's safe by "Trump's FBI," according to a journalist's latest book on the former president.

Author and journalist Michael Wolff alleged in an episode of his podcast "Fire and Fury" Thursday discussing excerpts of his new book that Epstein would take photos out of his safe of Trump with women at his house in Palm Beach when he previously interviewed him.

"And the young girls are topless, and in some of the pictures, they're sitting on his lap. And then there's one I especially remember where there's a telltale stain on the front of Trump's pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing," Wolff said.

Wolff went on to add, "And I would say it was likely that they would have been there when the FBI, Trump's FBI at that point, not to put too fine a point on it, raided Epstein's house and took the contents of the safe in 2019."

Wolff detailed the former president's relationship with Epstein heavily in the podcast episode. He claimed to have "100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and about his long standing, deep relationship with Donald Trump."

The journalist claimed that Epstein served as a "key source" for his previous reporting on Trump.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for Trump's campaign, said in a statement to the Daily Beast, "Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics. He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention."

Originally published by Latin Times.