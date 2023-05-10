KEY POINTS Blackpink's Jennie has a fortune valued at KRW 26.3 billion ($20 million)

Jennie scored several endorsement deals with luxury brands, such as Chanel and Calvin Klein

She amassed most of her fortune from her stint as a member of Blackpink

Blackpink member Jennie earned billions of South Korean won (KRW) throughout her successful career as one of the most sought-after artists in the music and fashion industry.

The 27-year-old South Korean singer has an estimated net worth of KRW 26.3 billion (approximately $20 million), which was amassed from her stint as a member of Blackpink, music royalties, streams, chart-topping singles, sold-out world tours, and brand endorsements, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The South Korean pop girl group — composed of members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé — reportedly have cumulative earnings of approximately $32 million, divided equally among all four members, giving them $8 million each.

During Blackpink's "In Your Area" global tour in 2019, the group generated over $38 million after selling about 266,296 tickets at the average price of $143.19 per ticket, Soompi reported citing data from Touring Data. This included countries across North America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The group is currently on its "Born Pink" world tour, which kicked off in October last year at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, and is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 26 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

"Born Pink" sold out almost immediately when tickets went on sale, attracting millions of fans across the globe. During this tour, Blackpink also became the first female group in history to earn over $3 million for a single-arena concert in the U.S., accumulating $3.298 million each night, dated Nov. 14 to 15, 2022, at the New Jersey's Prudential Center.

The quartet also sold millions of records and holds several Guinness World Record titles, including the most-viewed music channel on YouTube for a group after garnering over 30 billion video views on the platform. They beat out American pop-rock band Maroon 5, who recently held the title with 9 billion views.

Blackpink's cumulative earnings make up most of Jennie's fortune, but part of it she accumulated from her solo endeavors.

In 2018, Jennie released her first solo single album, titled "Solo," which immediately charted in the U.S. and the U.K. It reportedly sold 91,734 copies and 9,000 downloads during the first month of its release.

She is also set to make her acting debut in HBO's "The Idol," alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and Suzanna Son, among others. It's scheduled to premiere on June 4.

The "Solo" singer has vast endorsement deals with brands, partnering with South Korea-based luxury beauty brand Hera, telephone company KT Corporation, soju brand Chum-Churum and Lotte Confectionery.

But her first major luxury deal was with Chanel Korea in 2018 when she was named their brand ambassador. As Jennie rose to fame, she started representing the brand globally and was often spotted at the French fashion house's shows in Paris, France, according to Lifestyle Asia.

She became the face of Chanel's Neige campaign, the Coco Crush jewelry line and the iconic Chanel 22 bag.

Most recently, Jennie dropped her first limited capsule collection with Calvin Klein. She worked as a global ambassador for the brand since 2021, Teen Vogue reported.

The collection includes everyday clothing essentials, such as joggers and matching sweatshirts, bodysuits and tanks, denim and the American apparel's iconic underwear, which was released in varying colors, such as black, white, khaki, lilac and sea glass green. The price ranges from $38 to $150.

"Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership," Jennie said of the collaboration. "This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe."

"I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you'll see reflected in the fit, the color palette, and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do," she added.