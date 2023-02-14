While some stars will spend Valentine's Day with their significant other, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston will be celebrating the holiday solo. However, she wasn't always a single lady.

Take a look back at Aniston's dating history and check out some of her most high-profile relationships below.

Brad Pitt (1998 - 2005)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
After dating for two years, Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 and were essentially Hollywood's "It" couple. Fans were shocked when Pitt moved on to his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie, shortly after separating from Aniston.

Vince Vaughn (2005 - 2006)

The same year she separated from Pitt, Aniston began dating Vaughn, her co-star in the 2006 film "The Break-Up." Similar to their movie characters, Aniston and Vaughn's relationship didn't long. However, the "Friends" alum spoke fondly of their time together in a 2008 interview with Vogue.

"I call Vince my defibrillator," Aniston explained. "He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He's a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course."

John Mayer (2008 - 2009)

Aniston couldn't resist getting entangled with the Hollywood serial dater known as John Mayer. After meeting at an Oscars party, the two had an on-and-off relationship that eventually ended. In 2010, Mayer hinted that Aniston may have been the one who got away.

"I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life," Mayer told Rolling Stone.

Justin Theroux (2011 - 2018)

Aniston appeared to find her love match when she began dating Theroux after meeting him while working on the film "Wanderlust." After getting engaged in 2012, Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in 2015. By 2018, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement.

"We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement read.

What The Future Holds

While Aniston is open to dating again, she doesn't see marriage in her future. "Never say never, but I don't have any interest," she told Allure for her December 2022 cover story.

"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

