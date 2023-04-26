KEY POINTS Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux dined at a Manhattan restaurant Saturday night

There's no bad blood between exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

Aniston and Theroux reunited Saturday night in New York City to have dinner at Manhattan's II Cantinori with their pals Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, Page Six reported. The exes arrived at the restaurant separately.

In photos obtained by the outlet, the "Friends" alum sported an all-black look with a long coat and tailored pants. She completed her getup with black boots and a matching black chain-strap purse.

The "Leftovers" star wore a green coat with denim jeans and black boots for the outing.

Aniston and Theroux shared an intimate hug inside the eatery. She was photographed wrapping her arms around him. They were also seen conversing while surrounded by friends.

At the end of the night, Aniston and Theroux went their separate ways. The "Murder Mystery" star left with Bateman and Anka.

The outlet noted that Aniston carried a single rose from a mystery suitor when she exited the restaurant.

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 but divorced three years later. The exes have since remained good friends.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2019, Theroux said they had the "most gentle separation." According to him, it was "heartbreaking" in the sense that their friendship wouldn't be the same.

"The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he told the outlet. "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

Theroux also showed support for Aniston last year when she opened up in an interview with Allure about going through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments "several years ago" and got candid about how "challenging" the "baby-making road" was for her.

Theroux reacted to Aniston's Instagram post featuring photos from her Allure shoot, leaving fist bump and heart emojis in the comments section.

Aniston also paid sweet tribute to her ex-husband when he turned 50 in 2021. She shared on her Instagram Story a photo of the "Mosquito Coast" star with his dog, Kuma, in the background and wrote, "Happy birthday, JT."

In a separate post, Aniston shared a shirtless photo of Theroux wearing a Nike visor and posing so his gold rings were on show. In the snap, he appeared to be enjoying a vacation.

"Truly one of a kind. Love you!" Aniston wrote.