Jennifer Aniston got candid about her friend Adam Sandler ahead of the premiere of the sequel to their Netflix hit movie "Murder Mystery."

Aniston appeared on Tuesday's "The Tonight Show" episode and spoke with Jimmy Fallon about her decades-long friendship with Sandler. She also recounted how she met the "Hustle" star.

"[We've been friends for] over 30 years. We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22," Aniston said.

Even though Aniston and Sandler are close, the pair don't give each other advice. However, he would share his opinions of her previous relationships.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?!' usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston shared before imitating Sandler yelling, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005) and Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017). She dated John Mayer, Vince Vaughn and Tate Donovan.

She added, "But I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned of thinking of everybody else, which he always does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry for calling you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this."

The "Cake" star said she had an arsenal of herbs on her trailer, and she would make smoothies for Sandler and give him "Chinese herbs" when he was "exhausted."

"I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic," Aniston jokingly added.

Aniston also spoke about their upcoming movie "Murder Mystery 2." She told fans that they could expect a lot of action.

Aniston also mentioned stunts and said she had an incredible stunt double named Kelly. She also teased fans that she jumped on Mark Strong's back to "save the day."

Sandler and Aniston also appeared on "Good Morning America" together. During their guesting, they talked about Sandler making movies with Aniston and Drew Barrymore.

He had starred in three movies with each of them. Sandler starred in "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates" and "Blended" with Barrymore. He also starred in "Just Go With It," "Murder Mystery" and "Murder Mystery 2" with Aniston.

"There was a Twitter thing a couple of years ago, they were comparing us whose the better you know 'movie wife,' 'movie love,' so we thought we would do a little bit on that," Aniston said about her skit with Barrymore over the weekend.

.@AdamSandler on receiving the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: “They got us teared up, but it was a lot of funniness and people making fun of me and the way I look.”



Jennifer Aniston: “You loved it.” pic.twitter.com/vDKnsJqwvX — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2023

Both Barrymore and Aniston supported Sandler at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center Sunday. During the ceremony, the two actresses performed a skit where they shared what Sandler had done for them over the years.

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston quipped, and Barrymore replied, "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

Barrymore and Sandler are planning to do another movie. The "Drew Barrymore Show" host told Entertainment Tonight that they are "actively seeking" a project that would perfect their "alchemy."

"Murder Mystery 2" premieres Friday on Netflix.