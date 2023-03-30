KEY POINTS Adam Sandler said Jennifer Aniston doesn't think about finding a new love "that much"

The "Murder Mystery 2" star said he believes "it'll just naturally happen" for his pal

Sandler said he won't play cupid for Aniston and instead will let her decide who to date

Adam Sandler can't help but gush over his close pal and "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The "Uncut Gems" actor and the "Friends" alum, who recently reunited for the sequel of the 2019 Netflix hit "Murder Mystery," have been friends for over three decades.

In a new interview, Sandler revealed that Aniston isn't focusing on her dating life at the moment but said he believes that her future partner will be "very lucky."

"I don't think she thinks about it that much," Sandler told E! News of Aniston's dating life. "I think it'll just naturally happen for the girl, and whoever it is will be a very lucky person. She's solid any way she is—alone, with anybody. She's just strong, great lady."

Aniston recently spoke about their friendship during an appearance on "The Tonight Show," telling host Jimmy Fallon that she and her co-star met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when they were in their 20s.

When asked whether they give each other advice, she shared Sandler's reaction to her previous relationships.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?!' usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston said, before imitating Sandler yelling, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

But Sandler set the record straight and told E! News at the Tuesday premiere of "Murder Mystery 2": "Absolutely not."

The "Blended" star clarified that he is always rooting for Aniston. "I love her. Always pulling for my Jen. I mean, we talk about stuff, we talk about possibilities in life, and whoever Jen connects with, I'm psyched for that person because she's a 12 of a person," Sandler explained.

He added that Aniston is "solid as a rock" and in "great shape."

But Sandler, who has been married to Jackie Sandler for 20 years, said he won't be taking up the role of a matchmaker for his pal.

"No, no, no, I let her decide," he noted. "But I always want good things for her."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015, but they divorced two years later, in 2017. The "Morning Show" star also previously dated John Mayer, Vince Vaughn and Tate Donovan.

In her interview with Fallon, Aniston also gushed over her friend and called out Sandler for not taking care of himself.

"I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with thinking of everybody else, which he always does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry for calling you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this," Aniston said.

"Murder Mystery 2" is available to stream on Netflix Friday.