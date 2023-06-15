KEY POINTS Jennifer Garner and John Miller were spotted together in Los Angeles Wednesday

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller appear to be more in love than ever.

Garner, 51, and the businessman, 45, made a rare public outing together in Los Angeles Wednesday as they grabbed coffee.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair, who have been dating on and off since 2018, can be seen smiling as they stood and chatted near his car, holding their drinks.

The lovers shared a hug before they parted ways. Garner wrapped her arm around Miller's neck and pulled him in close for a hug.

The outlet noted that as Garner was walking away, both couldn't contain their joy as they were seen smiling.

The "13 Going on 30" actress looked sporty in her white tank top, navy leggings and blue rubber shoes. She tied her hair in a messy bun. Miller was also dressed casually in a navy T-shirt and jeans.

Garner and Miller are incredibly private and have never spoken about their romance publicly or made any public appearances together.

However, Miller — who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group — snuck inside the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles in April to support his girlfriend at the premiere of her new series "The Last Thing He Told Me," People reported.

In August 2020, reports emerged that Miller and Garner split before the COVID-19 pandemic began after almost two years of dating. Their breakup made headlines after the actress was spotted on the beach with her pal and "Alias" co-star Bradley Cooper.

"Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship," an anonymous source told E! News at the time. "John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together."

The source added that Garner's priority was her kids. The "Yes Day" star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Sam, 11. Miller, for his part, has two children with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

"That will never change and that's really what her life is about. She's busy with work and kids. There's not a lot of time for an intense, serious relationship," the tipster said.

Several months later, the pair reconciled and got back together, an unnamed source told Us Weekly in May 2021.

In August of that year, Garner and Miller were spotted together. An eyewitness told E! News that she arrived by car and picked him up at an apartment building. The pair reportedly tried to be discreet as they left.

Since then, Garner and Miller have been more open when it came to their romance.

In January, Miller was spotted shaking hands and chatting with Garner's ex-husband. Affleck and Miller exchanged pleasantries while she parked her car on the sidewalk before the trio entered her home.

Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in July 2022. He and Garner continue to co-parent their children. Garner has also reportedly forged a friendship with Lopez.