Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, at the premiere of their film “Gigli” in Westwood, California on July 27, 2003, were set to marry in September 2003 in a ritzy ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, but called off the ceremony days before due to “excessive media attention.” They remained together for a few months before announcing they had split in January 2004. A few months later, Lopez married Marc Anthony, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005. Both marriages have since ended. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

KEY POINTS

  • Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly gotten close
  • Both Garner and Lopez are incredible moms who prioritize their children
  • Garner recently went to Disneyland with Lopez's daughter Emme

Ben Affleck's past and current flame are on good terms.

Jennifer Garner was recently spotted with her and Affleck's child Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez' daughter Emme. According to a report, the two Jennifers are becoming close as they navigate their blended family.

"Over the past year or two, they've definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better," an unnamed source told Us Weekly of Lopez, 53, and Garner, 50. "Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children's needs first."

The "Yes Day" star was recently spotted spending her Memorial Day weekend at Disneyland with Seraphina and Emme. Garner was spotted taking photos of Seraphina and Emme as they posed with other kids at the happiest place on Earth. The trio reportedly enjoyed various rides in the theme park as well.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Lopez with her teenage daughter dropping by Garner's house days before Garner and Emme's Disneyland outing. Before that, Affleck, Lopez and Garner also attended Seraphina's school play last week.

An unnamed source previously told Us Weekly that Lopez and Garner had forged a friendship after Affleck married the "Let's Get Loud" singer.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an anonymous insider told Us Weekly in November 2022, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" Lopez was to her kids.

"They really enjoy each other," the tipster added.

Lopez, Affleck and Garner were also spotted enjoying Halloween in 2021 together. They were seen trick-or-treating in Malibu with the kids.

"Everyone gets along, and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," an unnamed source told People at the time. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Read more

Lopez seemingly confirmed her friendship with Garner in an interview with Vogue. The "Marry Me" actress praised Garner for being "an amazing co-parent." She added that Garner and Affleck "work really well together" in co-parenting their kids.

Affleck and Garner share three children — daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Garner
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Garner attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer lopez