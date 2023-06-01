KEY POINTS Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly gotten close

Both Garner and Lopez are incredible moms who prioritize their children

Garner recently went to Disneyland with Lopez's daughter Emme

Ben Affleck's past and current flame are on good terms.

Jennifer Garner was recently spotted with her and Affleck's child Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez' daughter Emme. According to a report, the two Jennifers are becoming close as they navigate their blended family.

"Over the past year or two, they've definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better," an unnamed source told Us Weekly of Lopez, 53, and Garner, 50. "Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children's needs first."

The "Yes Day" star was recently spotted spending her Memorial Day weekend at Disneyland with Seraphina and Emme. Garner was spotted taking photos of Seraphina and Emme as they posed with other kids at the happiest place on Earth. The trio reportedly enjoyed various rides in the theme park as well.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Lopez with her teenage daughter dropping by Garner's house days before Garner and Emme's Disneyland outing. Before that, Affleck, Lopez and Garner also attended Seraphina's school play last week.

An unnamed source previously told Us Weekly that Lopez and Garner had forged a friendship after Affleck married the "Let's Get Loud" singer.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an anonymous insider told Us Weekly in November 2022, adding that Garner "can't believe how sweet" Lopez was to her kids.

"They really enjoy each other," the tipster added.

Lopez, Affleck and Garner were also spotted enjoying Halloween in 2021 together. They were seen trick-or-treating in Malibu with the kids.

"Everyone gets along, and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," an unnamed source told People at the time. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Lopez seemingly confirmed her friendship with Garner in an interview with Vogue. The "Marry Me" actress praised Garner for being "an amazing co-parent." She added that Garner and Affleck "work really well together" in co-parenting their kids.

Affleck and Garner share three children — daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.