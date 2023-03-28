KEY POINTS Jeremy Renner's daughter, Ava, turned 10 Tuesday

Renner gave his daughter a shoutout on his Instagram Stories and said he was very proud of her

The "Avengers" star said Ava's hugs and love "healed" him "incredibly fast"

Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava is one of his sources of strength as he recovers from the severe injuries he sustained in a snowplow accident at the start of the year.

Renner, 52, took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday to celebrate his daughter's 10th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, thanking her for helping him heal following his accident.

"Happy 10th birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way," the "Avengers" actor wrote alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo embracing.

He continued, "Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours."

Renner signed his message, "I love you, Daddy," and used a heart emoji to hide his daughter's face.

Renner shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2015.

Last year, the Marvel star also shared a throwback baby photo of his daughter to mark Father's Day.

"Thank you Ava for the BEST day of my life and [every day] since then. Love has never been so exquisitely defined. You will always be the best part of me. And to my Father, you are and inspiration and my real-life superhero #fathersday," Renner wrote in the caption.

Renner also marked Ava's birthday last year by sharing a photo of him holding her as a baby. The proud dad expressed in the caption how his daughter's arrival changed his life instantly.

"As you took your FIRST breath, gripping my finger tightly (palmers reflex), I instantly understood my directive in life as a father. That if I do right by you, we will be holding hands as I take my LAST breath. Happy birthday to my number one #proudpapa," he captioned the Instagram snap.

Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries on New Year's Day after his large snowplow ran him over. He was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his Reno, Nevada, residence when the snowplow crushed him. He underwent two surgeries following the accident.

Renner later revealed via Instagram that he broke over 30 bones in the accident.

On Sunday, months after the accident, the "Hawkeye" star posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing him walking on a treadmill. Renner confirmed in the clip that he is doing all of "the walking motion" himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill taking off a percentage of his body weight as his legs slowly recover.

"Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," he captioned the post.

Renner's Marvel co-star Evangeline Lilly previously gave some updates about his recovery after she visited him at his home in February.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Access at the time that Renner "has recovered like a mo-fo," just weeks after his life-threatening accident.

"I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?'" Lilly said.

She continued, "I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."