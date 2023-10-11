KEY POINTS Jimin will release a documentary about the making of his solo debut album

"Jimin's Production Diary" will be released exclusively on Weverse

Jimin is the cover of Elle and GQ Korea magazines' November issues

BTS' Jimin, who will be celebrating his 28th birthday on Friday, is gifting ARMYs – BTS fans – with a new documentary, magazine covers and a new song.

Elle Korea revealed Jimin as its cover boy – showcasing his brand partnership with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. – for its November issue. In an interview with the magazine, the South Korean artist revealed his current situation and his aspirations as an artist.

The 27-year-old South Korean artist revealed that he is making a new song and is on to challenge himself musically.

"I'm working on the song as always. And I want to challenge a variety of genres musically," Jimin said in his interview with Elle Korea.

[NEWS] #JIMIN said in a Interview that he is working in a new song! pic.twitter.com/xH8z3f5ubT — BTS Charts News (@btschartsxnews) October 10, 2023

The "Face" artist was asked how he felt about doing solo activities, and he shared that he discovered how shy he was and needed to grow more and be confident.

"I found how shy I am. It was also an opportunity to realize how many things I need to do now to grow more in the future," Jimin said. "If you want to be confident, you have to be prepared first."

Jimin's cover photos with Elle Korea, which were revealed Tuesday, are currently highlighted and pinned on the magazine's Instagram profile.

Aside from Elle Korea, Jimin will also be gracing the cover of GQ Korea's November issue, showcasing Dior, for which he is a global ambassador.

Meanwhile, Jimin is set to release "Jimin's Production Diary," a documentary of his solo debut album "FACE."

Jimin's documentary will be viewed exclusively on Weverse starting Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. KST. Pre-orders for "Jimin's Production Diary" will be available from Saturday, 10 a.m. KST, on Weverse Shop.

On Tuesday, BigHit Music revealed the release calendar for Jimin's documentary. Its main trailer will premiere on Friday, coinciding with Jimin's 28th birthday.

Other contents arriving before the "Jimin's Production Diary's" premiere include a keyword interview, an art clip, an emoji sketch, photo releases, a lyric video and poster and a lyrics interview.

The production version of the documentary's promotional poster was uploaded by Weverse on Tuesday. It showed a photo of Jimin recording a song with his song lyrics in the background.

Jimin made his official debut as a solo artist with his "FACE" album on March 24. In his solo album, the BTS member explored various music genres such as pop, hip-hop and R&B.

"FACE's" main track, "Like Crazy," featured Jimin's distinct and beautiful timbre while showcasing intense synth and drum sounds.

Watch the first trailer of "Jimin's Production Diary" here: