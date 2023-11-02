KEY POINTS BTS' Jimin reportedly donated 30 million KRW to his alma mater, Busan Arts High School

He reportedly made his donation under the Green Umbrella Foundation in Busan

Jimin reportedly donated to educational institutions in Chungbuk, South Korea

BTS' Jimin, as well as his bandmates, are known for making donations to different causes and educational institutions – whether publicly or privately. And this time, the BTS member is once again making headlines for another kind gesture.

According to Busan Ilbo, the alma matter support project "Thank you, Senior!," which aimed to resolve the educational gap in Busan, was recently completed.

A graduate of Busan Arts High School, the "FACE" artist is reportedly one of the donors who contributed to the project. Jimin reportedly made his donation under Busan's Green Umbrella Foundation.

One of the students who studied under this foundation's scholarship program was reportedly accepted into the university of his dreams recently. With this, he thanked Jimin because he managed to focus on his studies with the scholarship.

The student reportedly personally sent his message of gratitude in a letter sent to the Green Umbrella Foundation.

"I was able to focus on my studies with the scholarship. Later, I will become a person who will be a good influence," the student's letter read.

The "Thank you, Senior!" project by Busan Ilbo and Green Umbrella Foundation started after recognizing the need to ensure equal educational opportunities for students. According to teachers and academic experts, the gap in education between regions was the biggest problem in the field of education in Busan.

The project's goal was to have seniors who graduated from Busan's schools donate scholarship funds to their alma mater. This way, they can support juniors from their alma mater with financial struggles.

📰 NEWS



According to sources, on March 24 (after “FACE” release) @BTS_twt Jimin donated in secret a total of ₩100M (USD$75.4k), sent to 10 different educational institutions (divided equally), like schools & libraries in Chungbuk Province.



This was in efforts to support… pic.twitter.com/eTTh9frIz5 — BTS News & Updates⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) August 24, 2023

In other news, Jimin reportedly donated 100 million KRW secretly to 10 educational institutions supporting reading for kids last August.

A post previously circulated online that included an official letter stating Jimin donated a hefty amount in March, the same month he released his solo debut album, "FACE." The post was uploaded by someone who identified himself as a teacher from Chungcheongbuk-do — a northern province in South Korea, per CC Daily News.

The official document, which was delivered to schools and educational libraries in the province by its Office of Education's Humanity Citizen Division, identified the BTS member as a depositor who contributed about 10 million KRW ($7,538) for the purchase of books at the Chungbuk Education Library.

It has since been confirmed that the "Like Crazy" hitmaker donated about 10 million KRW each to 10 educational institutions in the province, including schools and libraries, totaling about 100 million KRW ($75,396). The amount would be solely used for book purchases and programs related to reading education.