KEY POINTS Jimin appeared in his bandmate Suga's "Suchwita" series with SHINee's Taemin

SHINee's Taemin shared that he saw BTS' passion when performing a specific song

Jimin and Suga thought that a BTS album from 2015 would be their last

On Monday, BANGTANTV released a new episode of Suga's "Suchwita" series with SHINee's Taemin, who just released his fourth EP, "Guilty," as the guest.

Suga's bandmate Jimin made a surprise appearance in the episode after Suga talked about Jimin and Taemin filming the "Hard" dance challenge video together and sharing the similarities he found between the two, which Taemin agreed with.

After Jimin joined them in the interview, Suga asked Taemin if there were any performances Jimin did that he remembered, the SHINee member answered, "For me, it's 'I Need U.'"

"For me, we had this quench. We really missed seeing artists be serious and ambitious about performing. But BTS was that group," Taemin explained, sharing that he saw the passion of BTS at the time.

After that, Suga revealed that "I Need U" was unforgettable for him too, thinking at the time that it would be BTS' last album.

"I say this now, but I really thought that was going to be our last album. I thought we were done with," Suga confessed. "I cried so much after the pre-recording of 'M Countdown.' I cried while performing, [thinking] 'So this is our last album,'" he continued.

"I cried so much too," Jimin added.

Hearing them talk about about I NEED U and HYYH Pt. 1 again in Suchwita Ep. 20 tonight, guess this is a good time to bring this interview back 🥺 https://t.co/1Nap786QWF pic.twitter.com/mjh1pI0G0H — ai⁷ • jimtober is a Golden Layo(V)er • saw Tzuyu💙 (@aiboughtthis) October 30, 2023

Following Suga and Jimin's confession, Taemin affirmed them and told them that whatever they had to undergo in the past led them to the successful group they are today.

"But it's because of that process that the BTS of today is here. People watching can feel that," Taemin said. "That's right because we felt it as well," Suga agreed.

Continuing the interview, Suga shared what it was like when BTS members came together and what they always talked about.

"We always talk about this when we meet, about 2013, 2014, about the past. We're living in reality in 2023, but we always talk about the past when we had such a hard time," Suga shared and asked Taemin what it was like for SHINee.

"We're the same. It's like we're showing off... Whenever we meet someone new, we'd talk about the past," Taemin responded. "When a new staff member comes onboard, we'd talk about how it was back in the day," he explained.

ABOUT BTS:



yoongi: we’re waiting for the complete regroup, gathering together in 2025”



jimin: we’re desperately waiting for that



yoongi: yes, we really want to promote together



BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER 😭 pic.twitter.com/zSYsUVXagl — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) October 30, 2023

The conversation brought nostalgia to the three K-Pop idols and made them reminisce iconic memories from their past, prompting them to also look forward to moments they would gather together as a complete group.

"We're waiting for the complete regroup, gathering together in 2025... We really want to promote together," Suga said. "We're desperately waiting for that," Jimin added.

According to Jimin, seeing SHINee gather and promote together was so cool that he wanted BTS to reunite as soon as possible.