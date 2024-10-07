Former President Donald Trump has reignited his ongoing feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, criticizing a joke Kimmel made at the 2024 Oscars nearly seven months ago. Trump's renewed attack surfaced on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he posted a clip of Kimmel's joke and claimed that the comedian was suffering from "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

In his post, Trump wrote, "Remember this? What a dope!" He then accused Kimmel's wife and agent of pleading with the comedian not to share a Trump-related comment before the presentation for the Best Picture category. Trump's post implied that Kimmel's jokes were a desperate attempt to gain attention, criticizing him alongside other late-night hosts like Bill Maher and unnamed CBS and NBC figures.

The timing of Trump's renewed criticism raises questions, as he had not commented on the Oscars incident in the months following the ceremony. The apparent delay in his response has left some wondering why the former president chose to address Kimmel's jabs now.

One possible explanation could be related to the recent appearance of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz on Kimmel's show. Walz's presence on the program may have reignited Trump's frustration with Kimmel's influence and political leanings, prompting the former president to revisit the Oscars incident publicly.

During his show, Kimmel referenced the feud, stating, "He didn't rig the election. He tried to rig the election and failed. He's an rignoramus, is what he is." The joke sparked laughter from the audience, underscoring Kimmel's ongoing willingness to take shots at Trump.

Stephen Colbert also joined the fray, humorously likening Trump's reaction to a famous fictional defense. "What a baby," Colbert said, drawing comparisons to infamous excuses with his remark: "That's just as bad as Jeffrey Dahmer's famous defense, 'No, you ate my neighbor!'"

The mention of Kimmel's Oscars joke by Trump isn't an isolated incident. Earlier in April, Trump called Kimmel "stupid" for airing his post during the awards ceremony. In the latest clip shared by Trump, he edited out Kimmel's punchline, which originally ended with the comedian saying, "Thank you, President Trump. I'm surprised you're still... isn't it past your jail time?"

Trump's ongoing feud with late-night hosts like Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers highlights the increasingly political landscape of American comedy. The former president's sharp criticisms and the comedians' humorous rebuttals have turned the late-night stage into a battleground for political commentary.