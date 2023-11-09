Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, announced he will not seek reelection in 2024, a decision with potential implications for the control of the U.S. senate.

"I've made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided I will not be running for reelection," Manchin said in a video posted on X. "But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there's an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Manchin, 76, said he made the decision after "months of deliberation and long conversations" with his family. He has previously indicated that he would be open to running for president as third-party candidate.

To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future: pic.twitter.com/dz8JuXAyTL — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 9, 2023

West Virginia voted Democrat for decades, but became a Republican stronghold during the administration of former President Donald Trump. With Manchin's retirement, the GOP may have a better chance of recovering control of the Senate.

Democrats currently have 51 seats in the chamber, while Republicans hold 49.

Before becoming senator in 2010, Manchin served as West Virginia's governor, secretary of state and state legislator.

During the first two years of President Joe Biden's administration, when the Senate was split 50-50, Manchin frequently clashed with his own party for threatening to vote against some progressive proposals.