Talk show host John Oliver teared up during the final "Last Week Tonight" episode before the election, pleading with viewers to cast their vote for Kamala Harris so that the U.S. "wouldn't have to deal with" Donald Trump anymore.

During the Sunday sit-down, Oliver emphasized how Trump previously said that if he were to lose this election, he likely would not campaign again.

"I know he would put us through hell before he left the stage, but when the dust settled, he'd have lost two elections in a row and would be campaigning as an 82-year-old next time. I think he'd be done," Oliver said. "And doesn't that sound great? I know, the problems that he's a symptom of would of course remain, but we wouldn't have to deal with him anymore. Wouldn't it be great to live in a world where he's no longer an active threat, just an annoyance?"

John Oliver's brilliant take on why he's voting for Kamala Harris. And he featured Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman. pic.twitter.com/6L8hhZl1Y7 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) November 4, 2024

Oliver noted that while he had "plenty of issues with" Harris' policies, he shared that he would be casting his vote for her during the show.

"It's worth factoring in that the damage of a second Trump term would last far beyond the next four years and encumber any potential any progressive president in the future," Oliver said.

Oliver went on to add, "The struggle for justice isn't just about what happens on Election Day, it's a fight waged constantly day in, day out in protests, on the streets, meeting with legislators and in these thousands of small actions that cumulatively move the government forward an inch at a time."

While Oliver was born in the U.K., he became an American citizen in 2019. While he said he was not thrilled to cast his first vote in 2020 for "Joe f***ing Biden," he urged viewers to get out and vote against Trump.

"Look, I love this country. I'm an immigrant. I chose to be here. In the words of the late, great Lee Greenwood, 'I'm proud to be an American.' And I'd argue there is nothing more American than having a healthy, adversarial relationship with those in power, even if you voted for them," Oliver said.

Originally published by Latin Times.